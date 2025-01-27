Social Media Shake-Up: What’s Next for TikTok?

Is TikTok Here to Stay?

TikTok went dark for 15 hours due to a federal law that required the platform to sell its U.S. subsidiary by January 19th. TikTok faced potential fines of $5,000 per user per day but reactivated after receiving an extension from the new administration. With 170 million U.S. users and countless businesses relying on it, Tim Vertz of Vertz Marketing believes a resolution will happen soon.

