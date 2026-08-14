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Soak Up the Sun and the Fun at this Wisconsin Dells Hot Spot

Chula Vista Resort
Soak Up the Sun and the Fun at this Wisconsin Dells Hot Spot
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From family friendly vacation packages and comfortable accommodations to exciting activities for all ages, there's something for everyone at Chula Vista. Guests can make the most of their visit with waterpark access, mini golf, ziplining, arcade credits, daily breakfast, spa access, and more.

Whether you're unwinding in your room or making memories across the resort, Chula Vista offers the perfect destination for an unforgettable summer adventure in Wisconsin Dells.

For more visit: https://www.chulavistaresort.com/

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