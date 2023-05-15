Author Bonnie Merryfield is here today to offer some advice from one widow to others through her book "So Now You're a Widow". Bonnie collected stories, tips and advice from thirty-five women who share their experiences and what they wish they had known when they became widowed. From finding your inner strength to choosing how you will live your new life, Bonnie covers it all. For more information, visit online at Outskirt Press.
So Now You're a Widow: Tips, Advice and Stories
Advice From One Widow to Others
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 15, 2023
