Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

So Now You're a Widow: Tips, Advice and Stories

Advice From One Widow to Others
Author Bonnie Merryfield is here today to offer some advice from one widow to others. Bonnie collected stories, tips and advice from thirty-five women who share their experiences and what they wish they had known when they became widowed. From finding your inner strength to choosing how you will live your new life, Bonnie covers it all. For more information, visit online at Outskirts Press.
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 11:35:36-04

Author Bonnie Merryfield is here today to offer some advice from one widow to others through her book "So Now You're a Widow". Bonnie collected stories, tips and advice from thirty-five women who share their experiences and what they wish they had known when they became widowed. From finding your inner strength to choosing how you will live your new life, Bonnie covers it all. For more information, visit online at Outskirt Press.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes