Snow Globe Holiday Festival Ticket Giveaway: Day 8!

Capture your 2024 holiday card photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your family to meet the beloved duo in a beautifully decorated, festive setting that radiates holiday cheer. The kids can share their Christmas wishes while you snap the perfect picture to adorn your holiday cards. The enchanting atmosphere, complete with twinkling lights and joyful music, ensures a memorable experience for all. Make this charming visit a treasured tradition, creating memories that will warm your hearts for years to come! Tune in to see who won the four-pack tickets to SnowGlobe Milwaukee! For your chance to win these tickets, visit https://www.tmj4.com/about-us/contests/snowglobe