Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes

Scrumptious Sweets and Treats
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:19:19-04

The queen of easy-peasy baking and her new book, Snackable Bakes, features 100 fuss-free recipes for ultra delicious treats. Jessie Sheehan joins us making the pear snacking cake which is a beautiful taste of fall that's quick and simple to put together. To buy her book, please click here.
Pear Sour Cream Snacking Cake Recipe:
Credit: Excerpted from Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats Copyright (c) 2022 by Jesse Sheehan. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. Photography by Nico Schinco. All rights reserved.

