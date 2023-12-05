Snack Trays That Bring the Family Together

Holiday meals don't have to be big stuffy sit-down affairs. The most memorable family moments are often the most casual, impromptu ones filled with laughter, silly stories, and games. To match that, the perfect dish is an improvised holiday platter with everyone's favorites. The author of Everyday Snack Tray, Frances Largeman-Roth is sharing some festive snack ideas that everyone will love.

As a big believer in the holiday snack tray, Roth found a passion is sharing her easy, delicious, and nutritious meal that everyone can enjoy. A snack tray is perfect for any event, bringing in a colorful, flavorful, and and diverse options. Roth's book is filled with amazing recipes and ideas developed by herself; she is a registered dietitian nutritionist and New York Times bestselling author. Her book is guaranteed to give you great snack ideas for whatever may come your way.