Smart Ways to Use Your Tax Refund

With State Street Global Advisors
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:28:23-04

The extended May 17 tax deadline gave many Americans more time to file taxes this year, and many are expecting a sizeable refund to spend this summer! If a tax refund is coming your way, now’s the time to plan for how to use it. Head of Independent Wealth Management, Kelly Ryan, is here to answer whether you should invest, pay down debt, or spend your tax refund. Kelly will also offer insights and tips if you just want to invest a small amount of your refund.

