Smart Tech to Keep Families Connected This School Year

Back-to-school season is about more than new notebooks and backpacks. The right technology can also help families stay connected, organized and safe. Kat Cruz, a Verizon Tech Expert, shares how the Gizmo Watch 4 gives kids increased independence while offering parents features such as real-time location and removal-detection alerts.

She’ll also showcase family-friendly devices and explain money-saving options, including the Simplicity plan and ways to bundle mobile service with 5G Home Internet. Families can explore current offers by visiting a local Verizon store or going to verizon.com/deals