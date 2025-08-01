Smart Strategies to Protect Your Space and Privacy During Travel

Brandon Blewett is a frequent flier with "Million Miler" status, and author of the Amazon #1 New Release, How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: A Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler. He is also a contributing author of the USA National Bestseller, Leadership DNA. Brandon shares his top travel hacks! Want to know how to dodge the dreaded middle seat or breeze through TSA? Can you pack like a pro and snag extra legroom? Whether you're traveling for business or beach days, Brandon’s insights are the antidote to travel drama—and exactly what stressed-out passengers need this summer.

You can find his book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo