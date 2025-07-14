Smart Skincare for Teens: Tips Backed by Experts

Renee Hitt and Karishma Dhingra join us on The Morning Blend to share how they are tackling teen skincare.

From acne, oily skin, dryness, sensitivity, and uneven skin tone, they cover it all! Most teens start noticing changes in their skin after the age of 10. It's recommended to start a regular routine at age 10. Basic skincare always includes cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, and sun protection.

Some of the favorite starter products to recommend are Skin Refining Cleanser, which gently cleanses and exfoliates in one step, and Preventage Normal/Oily to hydrate and protect from sun damage.

For more information and products, visit Merle Norman