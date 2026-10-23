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Smart Changes Make Sustainable Living Easier For All

ECO MKE Refillery
Smart Changes Make Sustainable Living Easier For All
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Living a little greener doesn’t have to mean changing everything at once. ECO MKE Refillery in Walker’s Point helps make low-waste living more approachable with refillable cleaning products, natural personal care items, reusable everyday essentials and gifts. Owner Kayla Bouma shares how a refillery works, what shoppers can refill, and simple ways to start making more sustainable choices at home.

Stop by the shop at 221 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee, explore ecomke.com – ECO MKE Refillery, or follow @ecomkerefillery on Instagram to learn more.

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