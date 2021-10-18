Small Business Help

Tim Vertz is back for small business Monday to talk about relief for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

He explains some of the options that are still available. COVID relief funding options for small businesses in Wisconsin are winding down, but there is still time to take advantage of some key programs to provide a capital boost to your small business. Tim will have an update on some remaining options at both the federal and state level that you can take advantage of right now to help the long-term viability of your business.

