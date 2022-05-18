Watch
Sliders and Skewers For Summer!

Jones Dairy Farm
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 12:02:48-04

Cooking in summer should be simple, stress-free and super delicious. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is back in studio to share two tropical appetizers that can be served solo as a warm weather weeknight meal or as a tasty combo for a festive summer cookout with friends and family. Since these recipes use many of the same ingredients, you’ll also save time in the grocery store and the kitchen. Whether served on a bun or skewer, you’ll love these bite size sweet-and-savory summertime snacks that feature Jones All Natural Breakfast Sausage, grilled pineapple and tangy slaw.

