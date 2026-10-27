Slice, Dice & Sharpen Your Skills at Brookfield’s Kitchen Destination

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen or shopping for a foodie this holiday season, Better Knife & Kitchen Store has something worth discovering. This locally owned Brookfield shop specializes in kitchen gear at a variety of price points, alternatives to plastic and a large selection of kitchen knives.

Co-owner Michelle Dietz shares what sets the shopping experience apart, including knowledgeable staff, the ability to handle knives before buying, sharpening services and hands-on Knife Skills classes. Viewers will also get a look at what’s new in the store and learn how the business has evolved over the past year.

Stop by the Brookfield store or explore products and upcoming classes at Better Knife & Kitchen Store.