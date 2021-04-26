Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Sleep Apnea and Heart Disease

ADVENT Knows
Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:14:17-04

It is our continuing series with ADVENT! Heart disease is the #1 cause of death in the US. A common sleep problem has a big role in that. More than 3 million Americans with heart disease also have obstructive sleep apnea. Last Friday we asked our Facebook friends what they wanted to know about sleep apnea and heart disease. ADVENT CEO, Dr. Muthin Kandula is here to answer questions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019