Slam Dunk in the Community

Up and coming UW-Milwaukee Basketball Player Learic Davis tells us about his new community initiative and its upcoming event. Learic founded the Jet Society Community Giveback Program in January with the help of his alma mater Bradley Tech HS. Branches of the program consist of a youth basketball camp, a mentorship program, and a holiday clothing drive. The first Annual Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled to take place on July 21 from 2pm to 5pm at Bradley Tech HS. While there, participants can expect to learn basic basketball skill building, character development, and see a special dunk show.