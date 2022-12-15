Skylight Music Theatre presents A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits running now through December 31st. Join Daryn Alexus, Joey Chelius and Michael Unger for a live performance by two of the actors in the show of the song "Love is an Open Door," from Frozen plus an interview with the director of the hit holiday show!

Skylight Music Theatre is located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Box Office (414) 291-7800 is open Noon to 6 p.m. Mon. thru Sat. and two hours before showtimes. Purchase online at any time www.skylightmusictheatre.org

As a special offer for Morning Blend fans, Skylight Music Theatre is offering a discount of 20% off on each adult ticket* to A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits now through Dec. 31, 2022

Just use the code BLEND20 when you call the box office or order tickets on the website.

