Skin Care Products Galore

It’s the time to save on your favorite brands of face and body skin care, sunscreens, lash growth products, hair Vitamins and more. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is having their biggest product sale of the year! Buy 1 product at 10% off, 2 at 20% off, and 3 or more for a savings of 30% off regular retail price! Shipping is free on orders over $300. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to describe the different products that are a part of the sale.

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa Cyber Sale will be starting Friday, Nov. 26th and run through Monday, Nov. 29th!

They will also be offering the same pricing in store on the 29th!

For more information, visit wimedispa.com