Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Skin Care Products Galore

Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:50:53-05

It’s the time to save on your favorite brands of face and body skin care, sunscreens, lash growth products, hair Vitamins and more. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is having their biggest product sale of the year! Buy 1 product at 10% off, 2 at 20% off, and 3 or more for a savings of 30% off regular retail price! Shipping is free on orders over $300. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to describe the different products that are a part of the sale.

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa Cyber Sale will be starting Friday, Nov. 26th and run through Monday, Nov. 29th!

They will also be offering the same pricing in store on the 29th!

For more information, visit wimedispa.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019