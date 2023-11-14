Sip N' Stroll with The Flannel Fox

There are many business that are getting reading for the holiday season, but The Flannel Fox wants to get you started with a delicious walk around their store. This year, make sure to shop for your christmas gifts with a fun drink.

The Flannel Fox is hosting their Sip N' Stroll Thursday from 5-8pm. Guests will enjoy cocktail samples from a new local vendor, Rustic Oak. There will also be a widow's weekend deal, where ladies get 30% off of all fall apparel.

Visit their website, flannelfoxtosa.com, their Instagram or Facebook, @flannelfoxtosa, or come into their store to see what they have in stock!

7602 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI