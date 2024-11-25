Simplify Thanksgiving with Amazon!

Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner or a festive feast, it always feels like we need a little help when hosting and entertaining.

A great holiday meal begins with the shopping and ends with leftovers – leaving many details to fill in. From creating a menu to finding the best deals on groceries to saving time and space in the kitchen, Meredith Bunche serves as Director of Amazon Fresh and is ready to coach your viewers through the next few weeks. For a low-stress Thanksgiving, visit Amazon Fresh Groceries

