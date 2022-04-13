Simple Ways to "Green" Up Your Life for Earth Day

Earth Week is coming up and Outpost Natural Foods will show eco-alternatives for most folks usual cleaning and storage needs and sharing tips on how to be more eco-conscious every day.

The director of communications, Margaret Mittelstadt, joins us to share eco-friendly products at any Outpost location. Find out all the great products Outpost offers by picking up a free copy of Outpost's magazine Graze at any Outpost location.

For more information, please visit www.outpost.coop to view their magazine Graze or pick up a copy in stores.