That harsh inner voice can sometimes say things we would never dream of saying to someone we care about. Nicole Eull, PsyD, explores how to recognize and “evict” that inner critic, or “Mean Girl,” and replace it with “Your Beloved,” a more compassionate and supportive inner voice. By changing the way we speak to ourselves, we can quiet negative self-talk, embrace greater self-compassion and create space to reach our potential.
Silence Your Inner Critic and Make Room for Self-Compassion
Nicole Eull
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