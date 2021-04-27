Shredded Beef For Taco Tuesday!

Chef and cookbook author Erika Schlick is back to share her Shredded Beef Instant Pot recipe.
She starts with stew meat and a few seasonings and then lets the Instant Pot do all the work.
These tacos involve melt-in-your-mouth beef, flavorful pico and creamy avocado. The beef cooks in the Instant Pot which means that most of the cooking is hands-off. She likes serving in lettuce or cassava taco shells.
This recipe is from her cookbook, Wandering Palate. Find more recipes here.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 27, 2021
