Showhouse for a Cure

The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse is an annual fundraising event showcasing a beautifully restored home at 3477 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee, open from May 31 to June 15, 2025. Guests can tour the home and view the work of the city's top interior designers, all while supporting critical cancer research. Proceeds benefit early-stage breast and prostate cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. Since 1998, this all-volunteer nonprofit has made a research impact of over $157 million through its fundraising efforts.

For more information visit: Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse