Show Your Feet Some Love!

Megan Sajdak and Andy Sajdak from Stan's Shoes join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the best in footwear for every occasion.

The Sajdak's provide advice for the best shoes that will work for you, no matter the weather or event. From new shoes for teachers, runners, or the most balanced and versatile of footwear.

The semi annual clearance sale has started at Stan's Shoes and Goodmiles Running.

For more information or to shop for the best footwear, shop in store or online at Stan's Shoes or Goodmiles Running