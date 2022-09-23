Show Me The Money! The Role of a CFO

The person in any business responsible for handling the finances is a critical role in any organization. The traditional responsibility for accounting, budgeting and compliance are core responsibilities however‘ ’fun fact” it’s only been since the 1960s has the modern role of CFO, or Chief Financial Officer, been created to address the leadership role a true executive brings to the table encompassing all of finance. Jay Goethal of SeatonHill joins us. SeatonHill partners with organizations needing financial leadership with strategic and operational needs that can only be filled by a highly qualified CFO or finance leader.

