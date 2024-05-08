Heather Wentler and Stephanie Melnick join the show today to talk about Women's Entrepreneurship Week! She Stands Tall LLC and Milwaukee Film are collaborating to host a screening event featuring the documentary "Show Her the Money" produced by Catherine Gray. The film explores the experiences of women entrepreneurs, followed by a panel discussion with the producer and local female business leaders to address the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Wisconsin and the United States.

The event takes place on Friday, May 10, from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Oriental Theatre. For information on how to sign up for this event as well as more resources for aspiring female entrepreneurs, visit showherthemoneymovie.com.

