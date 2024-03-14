Watch Now
Should You Stage Your Home when Selling it

HomeWire Realty and Mullowe Home Staging
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 12:16:35-04

Missy Buttrum is back from HomeWire Realty and NuGen Homes to talk staging. She has teamed up with Jill Mullane of Mullowe Home Staging to answer questions about what you need to sell your home. Staging may be one of the things holding back that sale. Jill was a real estate agent and home flipper and was always staging homes. She decided to make it a businesses with her good friend as there was a need in the market. Staging involves positioning home decor and furniture to make you home really shine for showings.

Missy Buttrum
262-227-7064
Missy@homewire.com
Homewire.com
facebook.com/myteambliss

Jill Mullane
Mullowestaging@gmail.com
414-873-1696
facebook.com/Mullowestaging

