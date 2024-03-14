Should You Stage Your Home when Selling it

Missy Buttrum is back from HomeWire Realty and NuGen Homes to talk staging. She has teamed up with Jill Mullane of Mullowe Home Staging to answer questions about what you need to sell your home. Staging may be one of the things holding back that sale. Jill was a real estate agent and home flipper and was always staging homes. She decided to make it a businesses with her good friend as there was a need in the market. Staging involves positioning home decor and furniture to make you home really shine for showings.

Missy Buttrum

262-227-7064

Missy@homewire.com

Homewire.com

facebook.com/myteambliss

Jill Mullane

Mullowestaging@gmail.com

414-873-1696

facebook.com/Mullowestaging