Should You Sell Your Home This Winter?

During the Winter, everyday may feel like you are waiting for warmer weather to come. Today Missy Buttrum is on the show with HomeWire to talk about why you shouldn't wait until Spring to put your home on the market.

Many people don't realize that homes sell during the winter, especially in Wisconsin. The reality is they certainly do, and there are benefits to doing so! By putting your home on the market during the Winter, there is less competition than before, meaning your home will likely sell better, and you can get a Realtor that will be more dedicated to you. You will also attract more serious buyers.

Missy, the owner and broker at HomeWire Reality, has been in business for 12 years. She works with buyers, sellers, and investors, and now she wants to work with you! For more information, visit HomeWire.com, call (262)227-70634, or email missy@homewire.com.