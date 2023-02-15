Missy Buttrum, real estate broker and owner of HomeWire Realty & Team Bliss, is here today to tell us if people should sell their homes this year. Missy has been in real estate for over 10 years, specializing in helping buyers and sellers. She also works with her husband with investment properties, flips and modular builds. (NuGen Homes) For more information, visit online at HomeWire Realty call 262-227-7064 or email Missy directly at missy@homewire.com.
Should You Sell Your Home in 2023?
HomeWire Realty, My Team Bliss & NuGen Homes
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 11:57:43-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.