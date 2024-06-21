Shorewest Realtors Children's Fest Day

Shorewest Realtors has become Wisconsin's largest home seller through an exceptional staff and family values. With 29 offices located throughout Wisconsin, they train their staff to be the best, so the service you receive is nothing short of just that. Joe Horning, Maggie Spada, and Piero Spada join the show live from Summerfest to tell us about their special event!

Shorewest Realtors is partnering with Summerfest again this year to put on their Shorewest Children's Fest Day! Today, all families and guests will be admitted for free between noon and 3 pm as part of this exciting promotion, courtesy of Shorewest. There are a bunch of fun events taking place at the fest, including a beautiful Shorewest Stellar Space mural, put together by Kiba Freeman, which makes for a great photo opportunity!

You can find them near the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, located near the MidGate. It's a beautiful location near the water and the Family Services building with a playground, restrooms and other amenities for guests.

For more information on Shorewest Realtors, you can visit their website at shorewest.com.