Shopping Small and Giving Back

Tim Vertz is back on the show this morning to talk about how you can support small business this holiday season. Being the backbone of our community, small businesses need our support. Giving to these organizations instead of large corporations is one of the best ways to help the Wisconsin economy. For every $100 you spend at a locally owned small business, $68 stays in the local community and is redistributed in employee wages, local services, local supplies, charities and more. Tim also talks about how to encourage people to shop small if you own a business. Looking to evaluate your small businesses assets this season? Go to Vertz Marketing and utilize our new AI Digital Marketing Health Tool! Just enter your website and the Vertz Marketing AI software system will evaluate your marketing health in just 60 seconds and send you a FREE comprehensive report. For more information and resources, visit Milwaukee Marketing Agency | Digital | Advertising