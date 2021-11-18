Watch
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:26:07-05

Discover the shopping platform powered by millions of real people! Before you start spending on your holiday gifts it’s a good idea to create a holiday shopping strategy. The question is where can you turn for insights on the best deals and products? Social shopping and crowd-led deal hunting websites are increasingly becoming a go to destination for savvy shoppers at the holiday season. Pete King, Deal Expert and host of the Slickdeals YouTube channel, discusses Slickdeals and the trend of social shopping.  It's shoppers helping shoppers!

