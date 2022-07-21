Shopko Optical "Eye Spy" Contest

Shopko Optical is hosting an "Eye Spy" contest at the Waukesha Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23. Dr. Ashlee Finnell joins us to discuss the upcoming event and opportunity to meet Green Bay Packer alumnus Ahman Green. From July 1-August 31, Shopko Optical is offering a complete pair of kids glasses starting at $59.99 and their premium brands at $99.99.

Visit Shopko Optical booth and participate in their "Eye Spy" contest that will highlight complimentary vision screenings. For more information, please visit www.shopko.com