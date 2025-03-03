Shop Till You Drop at Art in the Burg 2025!

Cedarburg High School Fine Arts Boosters (FAB) are pleased to present their Art in the Burg fine art and craft fair, where you can enjoy shopping for many different types of art, in many price ranges. This year, there will be 65 artists participating, exhibiting and selling their original works. Megan Hanusa - Art in the Burg Co-Chair and Ashley Commons, Cedarburg High School Art Student, join us to talk about how this juried art fair includes works by artists in jewelry, painting, graphics/illustration, printmaking, photography, pottery and ceramics, sculpture, wood, metal and more!

Art in the Burg will be held in the Cedarburg High School Field House on Saturday, March 15, from 10-3pm. Admission is $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. All proceeds raised at Art in the Burg are used to support fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School through the Fine Arts Boosters (FAB). FAB is the booster club that supports band, choir, drama and visual arts at CHS.