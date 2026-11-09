Shop Small, Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

Holiday shopping is underway, and choosing locally owned businesses can make a meaningful difference close to home. Tim Vertz, president of Vertz Marketing, shares why supporting small businesses helps strengthen the Milwaukee and Wisconsin economy while giving back to the communities we call home. He also offers tips for small business owners looking to boost their holiday marketing.

Businesses looking for extra guidance can visitMilwaukee Digital Marketing & Ad Agency | Vertz for a free marketing and business analysis or use the company’s AI Digital Marketing Health Tool to evaluate their website and receive a free marketing health report.