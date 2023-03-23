Shop Now For Maintenance Free Outdoor Furniture

Jacob Wolf from By The Yard joins us live from State Fair Park. Tomorrow kicks of the Wisconsin Realtor's Home and Garden Show. By The Yard has beautiful outdoor furniture that is easy to maintain. It is made form recycled milk jugs. They have a a wide array of pieces along with many color options. The furniture lasts decades and is easy to maintain.

Right now you can use promo code: Realtor23 now through 4/2 for 10 percent off. If you can't make it to the show, visit their showroom at Mayfair Mall. Shop online at ByTheYard.net or call 877-220-0448