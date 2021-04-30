Shop Local For Mother's Day

It is time to shop for mom, so head on over to Faye's for all your gifting needs. Today Faye will join us to take us on a tour of the new Brookfield location PLUS she has fabulous gift ideas for mom.
Faye's Brookfield boutique has moved to Sendik's Towne Center.
They are right next door to Neroli Salon and Spa and across the parking lot from Sendik's.
You can shop in person or online.
Right now Faye is offering $25 off purchases for Mother's day. They also offer curbside pickup, home delivery and free shipping on $100+.
Both Brookfield and Mequon stores are open on Sunday from 11-3PM.
SENDIK'S TOWNE CENTRE
3885 N. Brookfield Rd
Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53045
EAST TOWNE SQUARE
1505 W Mequon Rd
Mequon, Wiscosin, 53092
