Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Shop Local For A Good Night's Sleep

at Verlo Mattress
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 12:32:31-05

This local Wisconsin mattress store is expanding nationally! Verlo was awarded six new franchises this year and Director of Franchise Development, Bobby Cleveland says they're also looking at national expansion this year. Every Mattress is made locally, customized to your needs, and made to order.  Franchise Owner of Verlo's Glendale location, Tom Metz joins us to talk about a new feature they've added to the mattress that allows you to adjust the comfort level of your mattress.

Verlo Mattress has a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee!

To find a location near you, visit Verlo.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019