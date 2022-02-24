Shop Local For A Good Night's Sleep

This local Wisconsin mattress store is expanding nationally! Verlo was awarded six new franchises this year and Director of Franchise Development, Bobby Cleveland says they're also looking at national expansion this year. Every Mattress is made locally, customized to your needs, and made to order. Franchise Owner of Verlo's Glendale location, Tom Metz joins us to talk about a new feature they've added to the mattress that allows you to adjust the comfort level of your mattress.

Verlo Mattress has a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee!

To find a location near you, visit Verlo.com