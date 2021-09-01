Watch
Shop Local at the Big Gig!

With BMO Harris Bank
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 11:37:05-04

After this past year, it’s more important than ever to support local businesses in the Milwaukee area. If you don’t know where to start, head to the Summerfest grounds. During the Big Gig, there will be a variety of vendors to support located in the shop local marketplace. Not only is BMO Harris Bank a sponsor of Summerfest, but they give back to local businesses through the BMO EM power grant program. Raquel Filmanowicz from BMO joins us this morning to discuss the program, the list of vendors and more!

For more information, visit summerfest.com.

