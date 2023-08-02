Owner of Boho Luxe Boutique, Marisa Schmitz joins us today to give an overview of her boutique and their upcoming event, Shop Like a Housewife. Marisa tells us what guests can expect as it's a night to celebrate and support local Milwaukee businesses, with a very special guest Danielle Cabral from the Bravo TV Show, Real Housewives of New Jersey. They are also running their Annual Summer Blowout Sale on the website! Viewers can use code morningblend at checkout to get free shipping TODAY ONLY! Check out Boho Luxe Boutique to shop our summer sale and to purchase tickets for Shop like a Housewife