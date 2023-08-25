Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Shop For Many Seasons

The Flannel Fox
Melyssa Bauer is back from The Flannel Fox. She is the co-ower of the this shop in the village of Wauwatosa. Today she has something for everyone! It includes a Sneak Peek of Fall apparel, a TENT SALE this Saturday and Labor Day essentials. (for camping, up north, long weekend at home) The Annual Tent Sale offers the lowest discounts of the year! Flat price points and 3 tents of goodies! Melyssa will show fashion and home decor today. Stop and see the Annual Tent Sale Saturday August 26th from 9-4 in Root Common Park at the top of Harwood Avenue in Tosa. Follow them on social media for details about deals and new arrivals @flannelfoxtosa (IG and FB) They are open 10-5 Monday through Saturday 7602 Harwood AvenueWauwatosa, WI 53213
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:35:03-04

Melyssa Bauer is back from The Flannel Fox. She is the co-ower of the this shop in the village of Wauwatosa.
Today she has something for everyone! It includes a Sneak Peek of Fall apparel, a TENT SALE this Saturday and Labor Day essentials. (for camping, up north, long weekend at home)

The Annual Tent Sale offers the lowest discounts of the year! Flat price points and 3 tents of goodies!
Melyssa will show fashion and home decor today.

Stop and see the Annual Tent Sale Saturday August 26th from 9-4 in Root Common Park at the top of Harwood Avenue in Tosa.
Follow them on social media for details about deals and new arrivals @flannelfoxtosa (IG and FB)

They are open 10-5 Monday through Saturday
7602 Harwood AvenueWauwatosa, WI 53213

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes