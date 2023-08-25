Shop For Many Seasons

Melyssa Bauer is back from The Flannel Fox. She is the co-ower of the this shop in the village of Wauwatosa.

Today she has something for everyone! It includes a Sneak Peek of Fall apparel, a TENT SALE this Saturday and Labor Day essentials. (for camping, up north, long weekend at home)

The Annual Tent Sale offers the lowest discounts of the year! Flat price points and 3 tents of goodies!

Melyssa will show fashion and home decor today.

Stop and see the Annual Tent Sale Saturday August 26th from 9-4 in Root Common Park at the top of Harwood Avenue in Tosa.

Follow them on social media for details about deals and new arrivals @flannelfoxtosa (IG and FB)

They are open 10-5 Monday through Saturday

7602 Harwood AvenueWauwatosa, WI 53213

