Shoo the Flu!

With school back in session, more children are catching the flu. Since we are in an ongoing pandemic, it’s more important than ever to stay safe and healthy. Penfield Children’s Center has all the information you need to stay safe from the flu. Mel Hendrickson, Director of Health Services at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share more about the resources that they offer.

For more information on keeping your family safe and healthy, visit their Kohl’s Build Blocks website: PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.