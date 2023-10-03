Shift Your Self-perception With This New Book

In recent years there have been a large increase in recognizing self-destructive behaviors, and while it may seem harmless on the surface, these habits can lead to a poorer mindset overtime. Today Katie Horwitch is on the show to talk about her new book, and how you can change your approach to self-talk.

Want Your Self: Shift Your Self-Talk and Unearth the Strength in Who You Were All Along is the title of the book, and it will help you do exactly that! Filled with personal stories and compassionate advice, this will work as a guide to shift your negative mindset and learn to start appreciating yourself. With an estimated one in five U.S. adults living with mental illness, a fresh take on how to love yourself may be the key. While it's not always as easy as that, having a blueprint to follow can point you in the right direction.

Katie Horwitch is a writer, speaker, mindset coach, and women's empowerment activist. She is also the founder of WANT: Women Against Negative Talk, a platform giving women tips, tools, and motivation. Having spoken nation wide for nearly two decades on the topic, Katie has built up a resume that has helped so many people find their voice.

To get your own copy, go to Katie's website at katiehorwitch.com. It's never to late to start "reimagining what it means to 'be positive' in a complex world".