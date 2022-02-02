Sharpen Your Emotional Intelligence This Valentine’s Day

Whether someone is single and hoping to find a date on February 14 or if they’re in a long-term relationship, strong emotional intelligence (EQ) and mental toughness are essential. Physical attraction is one thing, but things like your nerves, ability to think on your feet, knowing how to handle being turned down, working through arguments and disagreements, compartmentalizing your emotions and more are all keys to successful dating, relationships and lasting love. Former U.S. Marine and author of "The Emotional Marine," Eric Rittmeyer joins us to share how you can improve your EQ to really wow a date, potential lover or partner.

You can find Eric's book on amazon.com