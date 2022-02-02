Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Sharpen Your Emotional Intelligence This Valentine’s Day

with Eric Rittmeyer
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 11:03:47-05

Whether someone is single and hoping to find a date on February 14 or if they’re in a long-term relationship, strong emotional intelligence (EQ) and mental toughness are essential. Physical attraction is one thing, but things like your nerves, ability to think on your feet, knowing how to handle being turned down, working through arguments and disagreements, compartmentalizing your emotions and more are all keys to successful dating, relationships and lasting love. Former U.S. Marine and author of "The Emotional Marine," Eric Rittmeyer joins us to share how you can improve your EQ to really wow a date, potential lover or partner.

You can find Eric's book on amazon.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019