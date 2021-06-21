Sharing Kayla’s Sinus Story

Watch
Sinus issues can affect your everyday life! Whether you get headaches or infections, it’s a constant cycle of frustration. This was Kayla’s life since she was a teenager, but since then, she’s learned that there are more than just pills and sprays to treat her chronic sinus issues. Kayla is here to share her story, and she's joined by ADVENT Board Certified Sleep and Sinus Surgeon, Dr. Ethan Handler.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

