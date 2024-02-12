Share Kindness in Your Neighborhood

Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make- this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness Day is being celebrated- to encourage everyone to spread kindness. Joining us to discuss how to take part in National Kindness day is Nextdoor's US Market Lead Caty Kobe.

Nextdoor helps neighbors recognize and honor one another. They have a new product feature called #ThankANeighbor that provides a thoughtful prompt to celebrate the displays of kindness you see in your neighborhood. For more information visit nextdoor.com.