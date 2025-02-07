Share-A-Pair with Those in Need

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet’s 19th Annual Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive collects new or gently used shoes, sneakers and boots as well as new socks throughout the month of February. They are collecting New & Gently used Shoes & New Socks for men, women, & kids.

Megan Sajdak is back from Stan's Fit For Your Feet. They collect new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots as well as new socks, for men, women, & kids. These shoes and socks go to local Milwaukee charities. The donations will be accepted all month at all stores. Stan’s Shoes locations in Brookfield, Greenfield, and Glendale.

Donate to Share-A-Pair & Get $10 off your next purchase!