It's always a good time to give back to the community! Share-A-Pair at Stan’s Fit For Your Feet is collecting new and gently used shoes & new socks for all ages. Director of Marketing, Megan Sajdak joins us to share who benefits from the donations and what their specific needs are.

Donate in store or online with a round up to your purchase. You will get a $10 gift card with donation valid in store or online. You can also shop in-store or online at stansfootwear.com