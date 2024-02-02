Share-A-Pair at Stan's

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet’s 18th Annual Share-A-Pair Shoe collects new or gently used shoes, sneakers and boots as well as new socks throughout the month of February. Megan Sajdak is back from Stan's to talk about their commitment to giving back to the community. Those who benefit include Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Father Gene's Help Center and Repairers of the Breach. If you make a donation you will receive $10 off your next Stan's purchase. Megan will show off the latest trends and styles in shoes.